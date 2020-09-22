1/
Michael J. Corcoran
Michael J. Corcoran Hanahan - Michael James Corcoran lived in Hanahan, SC. He was born in Petersburg, VA February 10, 1949. He was the son of Albert Cleavland Corcoran, Jr & Kathleen Smith Corcoran. He graduated from North Charleston High School in 1967. He is a USMC veteran who served in Vietnam & a retired truck driver. He loved sports and was an avid fisherman and hunter, A member of the Black River Hunt Club and Commander of The VFW Post 5091 in North Charleston. He is survived by two children, one brother, one sister, son, Michael Chase Corcoran of Summerville, SC; Daughter Krista Anderson Collins (Mike) of Kodak, TN; Brother Joseph Albert Corcoran (Pam) of Berthera, SC; Sister Margaret Kathleen Wingard (Jeff) of Lexington, SC and he has numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held Thursday September 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation. Funeral Service to follow at 3:00 pm with burial at Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
