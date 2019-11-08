Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael J. Iovino. View Sign Service Information Bailey Funeral Home 8 Hilltop Road Mendham , NJ 07945 (973)-543-4720 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael J. Iovino FAR HILLS, NJ - Michael J. Iovino, a 30 year resident of Far Hills, NJ, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer. He was 80 years old. Born in Newark, NJ to parents Michael J. Iovino and Claire D'Amico, Michael attended and graduated from the prestigious Newark Arts High School. Michael was an accomplished jazz drummer and played in many jazz bands before entering the business world. Michael was the founder and owner of a consulting business, Delta Corporate Services, in Parsippany, NJ, and ran the company for over 30 years. He was named Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the year in 2002. Michael married the love of his life, Geraldine Vondran, in 1963 and together had two children that they raised in Warren, NJ. In addition to his love of family, Michael loved playing baseball and watching the New York Yankees. He achieved a fan's dream when he was lucky enough to attend a Yankees Fantasy Camp where he got to play with his idols Whitey Ford and Mickey Mantle. In addition to baseball, Michael was an avid Bernards High School Football fan and could be seen at every home game. He was also a member of the New Jersey Jazz Society. Since 1989, Michael also had a second residence in Charleston, SC, where he spent many happy years enjoying the beach and visiting jazz clubs with family and friends. Michael is predeceased by his loving wife of 45 years, Geraldine V. Iovino. Michael's mother, Claire Moore of Charleston, SC, survives him, as does his daughter Pam Isenburg of Far Hills. His son David Iovino of Portland, ME, and two grandchildren, Will and Todd Isenburg of Far Hills and their father Steve Isenburg. In addition, he is survived by his sister Joan Zaleski and her husband Steve Zaleski of Charleston, SC, and their children. He also leaves many cousins, friends and loved ones. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11th, from 11:30 AM- 12:30 PM, at the Bailey Funeral Home, 8 Hilltop Road, Mendham NJ 07945. A Funeral Service will take place on Monday, November 11th, at 12:30 pm at Bailey Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory, can be made to the New Jersey Jazz Society



