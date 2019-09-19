Michael Jason Cash Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Michael Jason Cash are invited to attend his Funeral Services on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 10:00 AM in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. Pastor John Grice, Officiating. Interment will follow in Hillsboro-Brown Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the mortuary from 1-3pm Friday. Mr. Cash leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Jaydon and Michael Cash Jr; mother, Patricia Hoover; grandson, Josiah Cash Hatfield; siblings, Jimmy (Tracy), Allen Cash (Stephanie), Amber Floyd and Scott (Brenda) Cash; nieces, nephew and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 20, 2019