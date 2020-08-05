1/
Michael Jay Harding
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Jay Harding SUMMERVILLE - Mickey Harding passed on July 29, 2020 at the age of 68. He was born on July 29, 1952 in Summerville, SC to the late Robert Cecil Harding and the late Inez Willis Harding. Mickey leaves his wife Vicki Burns Harding, a daughter Taylor Michelle Harding and a son Tyler Robert Harding of Summerville, SC.. He has a sister, Jo Ann Harding Nease and a brother, Cecil Willis Harding. He is preceded by his sister Brenda Harding Poindexter, and two brothers Robert (Bobby) Harding and Theodore (Teddy) Harding. He will be forever missed by many nieces and nephews. Mickey will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. Memorial service at Simplicity Chapel in Ladson, SC on August 7, 2020 from 3 to 4 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity LowCountry Cremation & Burial Services
281 Treeland Dr.
Ladson, SC 29456
(843) 996-4426
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Simplicity LowCountry Cremation & Burial Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved