Michael Jay Harding SUMMERVILLE - Mickey Harding passed on July 29, 2020 at the age of 68. He was born on July 29, 1952 in Summerville, SC to the late Robert Cecil Harding and the late Inez Willis Harding. Mickey leaves his wife Vicki Burns Harding, a daughter Taylor Michelle Harding and a son Tyler Robert Harding of Summerville, SC.. He has a sister, Jo Ann Harding Nease and a brother, Cecil Willis Harding. He is preceded by his sister Brenda Harding Poindexter, and two brothers Robert (Bobby) Harding and Theodore (Teddy) Harding. He will be forever missed by many nieces and nephews. Mickey will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. Memorial service at Simplicity Chapel in Ladson, SC on August 7, 2020 from 3 to 4 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
