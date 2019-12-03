|
|
Col. Michael Jeff Miller, USAF (Ret.) WARNER ROBINS, GA - Michael Jeff Miller passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He died in peace at Duke Medical Center in Durham, NC, holding the hand of his adored and adoring wife Cheryl. Mike graduated from The Citadel in Charleston, SC, in 1967, where he was in Band Company, and he earned his master's degree in Civil Engineering at Georgia Tech. He spent 27 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring in 1996 as a Colonel and concluding his Air Force career as the Base Civil Engineer at Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, GA. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 on December 7, 2019 at McCullough Funeral Home, 417 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins, GA. Interment will take place at a later date at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 4, 2019