|
|
Michael "Hank" Knox, Sr. Ladson - Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Mr. Michael "Hank" Knox, Sr. Residence: 4532 Garwood Dr., Ladson, SC 29456. Mr. Knox is the father of Ms. Shakera Knox and Mr. Michael Knox; brother of Mr. Roger Simmons; and the nephew of Mr. Jessie Knox and Mr. Marion Knox. Mr. Knox was 61 years old and an Appliance Specialist with the former Cliff Appliance Center. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403, (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 24, 2019