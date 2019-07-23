Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Knox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael "Hank" Knox Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael "Hank" Knox Sr. Obituary
Michael "Hank" Knox, Sr. Ladson - Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Mr. Michael "Hank" Knox, Sr. Residence: 4532 Garwood Dr., Ladson, SC 29456. Mr. Knox is the father of Ms. Shakera Knox and Mr. Michael Knox; brother of Mr. Roger Simmons; and the nephew of Mr. Jessie Knox and Mr. Marion Knox. Mr. Knox was 61 years old and an Appliance Specialist with the former Cliff Appliance Center. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403, (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
Download Now