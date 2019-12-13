|
|
Michael Lane Herrin CHARLESTON - Michael Lane Herrin, 71, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Cynthia Litchfield Herrin entered into eternal rest Wednesday, December 11, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Michael was born September 15, 1948 in Newport, Rhode Island, son of the late James Milford Herrin and Emily George Herrin. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He worked at Chem-Nuclear and NAPA Auto parts. Michael was an avid tennis player who cherished the many friends and connections he and Cindy made through the years playing the sport. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Litchfield Herrin of Charleston, SC; son, Hampton Allen Campbell, Jr. (Cheryl) of Myrtle Beach, SC; daughter, Alison Campbell Brady (Jamey) of Williston, SC; grandchildren, Warren Campbell, Celeste Campbell and Wade Campbell all of Myrtle Beach, SC; Alyssa Brown, Michael Brady, Taylor Brady and Christian Brady all of Williston, SC; brother, Mark Herrin (Kathy) of Leichester, NC; sister, Lettie Parsons (Lee) of Box Elder, SD; nephews, Cubby Fowler, Jimmy Fowler and niece, Lisa Pecsuk. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Association, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 or Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando park Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 14, 2019