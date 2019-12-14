|
Michael Lane Herrin Charleston - The Funeral Service of Michael Lane Herrin will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Association, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 or Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando park Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 15, 2019