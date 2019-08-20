|
Michael Lee Morris, Sr. Ravenel, SC - Michael Lee Morris, Sr., 60, of Ravenel, husband of Naomi Timmons Morris, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at his residence. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Adams Run Baptist Church, 8113 Hwy 162, Adams Run, SC 29426. Burial will follow at Adams Run Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted. Michael was born on December 29, 1958 in Norfolk, VA, son of the late Robert Dale and Mary Howard Morris. He retired from Charleston CPW. He enjoyed fishing and shrimping. Most of all he loved and enjoyed his grandchildren. Survivors in addition to his wife Naomi are: three daughters: Amy Delaney (Rob) of Atlanta, GA, Nikki Daniels (Tony) of Summerville, and Karen Morris (Ian) of Atlanta, GA; one son: Michael Lee Morris, II of Ravenel; 11 grandchildren; two siblings: Vanessa Becknell (Stephen) of Myrtle Beach and Gene Brown (Wendy) of Columbia. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by one brother: Robert Dale Morris, II. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 21, 2019