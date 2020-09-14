1/1
Michael Lee Roberts Summerville - Michael Lee Roberts, 43, of Summerville, husband of Tanya Layton Roberts, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. James A. Dyal Funeral Home requests that facial coverings and social distancing are required. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 3:30 pm to 5 o'clock at Faith Church, 337 Farmington Rd., Summerville, SC 29483. A funeral service will begin at 5 o'clock at Faith Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be to JMS Burn Unit 3647 J Dewey Gray Circle, Augusta, GA 30909 or Lowcountry Firefighter Support Team PO BOX 80962 Charleston, SC 29416. Michael was born on September 10, 1977 in Charleston, SC, son of Robin W. Roberts and Catherine Hendrix Roberts of Summerville. He was an Engineer for the N. Charleston Fire Department, where he faithfully served for over 18.5 years and the Summerville Fire Department for 2 years. He loved boating, singing karaoke and grilling. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He had a contagious smile, a great hugger and enjoyed helping others. Survivors in addition to his wife Tanya and parents Robin and Catherine are: four children: Karah Hood (Christopher Bellew) of Moncks Corner, Tyler Roberts of Summerville, Kamryn Roberts of Summerville, and Channer Roberts of Summerville; three grandchildren: Nathan, Ainsley, and Faith; two siblings: Christina Roberts of Summerville and Jason Roberts (Jennie); grandmothers: Frances Hendrix of Summerville and Mary Roberts of Summerville; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by grandfathers: Charles T. Hendrix and F.A. Roberts. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
