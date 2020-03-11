|
Michael Melton, Sr. SUMMERVILLE - In loving memory of Michael Melton, Sr., 59, of Summerville, SC. Michael entered eternal rest on March 9, 2020 while surrounded by family and friends. Michael's legacy is carried on by his loving wife, Wendy; son, Michael, Jr. (Rachel); daughters, Amanda (Chad), Tiffany (Shaun), Stacy (Brad); and six grandchildren, Austin, Tyler, Alyssa, Audrey, Rylan, and Penelope; his beloved dog, Bella, and tolerated cat, Meeko. His passion was communicated through his hard work and dedication at his long-standing job at CPI. His family and friends are invited to celebrate his life and kindness on March 14, 2020 at 2:00pm at Courtyard by Marriott located at 7465 Northside Dr, North Charleston, SC 29420. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to Hollings Cancer Center for lung cancer research. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2020