Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Cathedral
5391 Salters Hill Road
Hollywood, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Mungin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Mungin Sr.


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Mungin Sr. Obituary
Michael Mungin, Sr. hOLLYWOOD, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Michael A. Mungin, Sr. are invited to his Home-Going Celebrating 11:00 AM, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Grace Cathedral, 5391 Salters Hill Road, Hollywood, SC. Viewing will be held from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Annivesta Missionary Baptist Church, Highway 162, Hollywood, SC. Mr. Mungin leaves to cherish his memories with his loving wife, Edwina Mungin; sons, Erwin Mungin, Sr. (Desiree), Michael Mungin, Jr. (Aisha), Sean Linen, and Anthony Wilson; daughters, Edrena Mungin, Marie Medlin, Clarrice Gadsden (Brandon), Ieshia Cobbs, and Shantell Cobbs; 20 grandchildren; brothers, Nathaniel Mungin, Hardy Mungin, John Mungin (Willie Jean), Carl Mungin, Sr., and Richard Roach, Jr.; sisters, Estelle Bowles, Yvonne Ancrum (Johnny), Mary Matthews, and Cheryln Linen (Ernest); and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. 843.744.5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now