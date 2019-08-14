|
|
Michael Mungin, Sr. hOLLYWOOD, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Michael A. Mungin, Sr. are invited to his Home-Going Celebrating 11:00 AM, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Grace Cathedral, 5391 Salters Hill Road, Hollywood, SC. Viewing will be held from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Annivesta Missionary Baptist Church, Highway 162, Hollywood, SC. Mr. Mungin leaves to cherish his memories with his loving wife, Edwina Mungin; sons, Erwin Mungin, Sr. (Desiree), Michael Mungin, Jr. (Aisha), Sean Linen, and Anthony Wilson; daughters, Edrena Mungin, Marie Medlin, Clarrice Gadsden (Brandon), Ieshia Cobbs, and Shantell Cobbs; 20 grandchildren; brothers, Nathaniel Mungin, Hardy Mungin, John Mungin (Willie Jean), Carl Mungin, Sr., and Richard Roach, Jr.; sisters, Estelle Bowles, Yvonne Ancrum (Johnny), Mary Matthews, and Cheryln Linen (Ernest); and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. 843.744.5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 15, 2019