Michael P. Newman

Michael P. Newman Obituary
Michael P. Newman Charleston - Michael Patrick Newman, 41, of Charleston, SC, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He is survived by his father, John Michael Newman of Columbia, SC, and stepfather, Paul Jarvis of Charleston; brothers, Ryan Jarvis (Emily Jarvis) of Murfreesboro, TN, Aaron Newman of Pahoa, HI, and Christian Jarvis of Charleston; sisters, Kaitlin Brannon (Kelsey Brannon) of Moncks Corner, SC, and Amy Stokes (Ryan Stokes) of Columbia; nieces, Aydan Jarvis and Iona Stokes; and other family and friends. Michael is preceded in death by his mother, Debra J. Bennett Thomas of Charleston, who passed away February 26, 2006. Michael, affectionately known by some friends as "Mikey," was a talented drummer. He began playing when he was a teenager and played with many different bands throughout his life. Michael was also a skilled welder, and he attained several welding certifications and special qualifications. He will be remembered for his love of music, endless and unique humor, and dedication to his family and friends. Michael was well loved by many and will be greatly missed. The relatives and friends of Michael P. Newman are invited to attend his visitation between 3:00 and 5:00 PM, Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy., Charleston. Burial will be private. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Charleston Recovery Center (http://charlestonrecoverycenter.com/donate.html) or The Music Battery (http://www.themusicbattery.com/support-us.html). Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 13, 2019
