Michael Paul Boss
1978 - 2020
Michael Paul Boss Isle of Palms - Michael Paul Boss of Isle of Palms, SC passed away September 23, 2020. Michael leaves behind his beloved parents Cathryn "Cathy" Adams and John Adams, as well as his devoted brothers, Robert Boss (Anna) and John "Jack" Adams. Michael was born on November 11, 1978 in Bayport, Long Island, NY. He spent his early days playing in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean and Great South Bay. As a teenager, he moved with his family to Isle of Palms, where he fell in love with the Intercoastal Waterway and warm ocean beaches. Michael was a child of the sea. After graduating Wando High School, Michael proudly served his country for six years as a US Marine. He would go on to work as a defense contractor in Kuwait and Afghanistan. He was a Field Service Representative in the defense industry with the Oshkosh Corporation. Michael carved out a life of adventure. He traveled the world, meeting new friends and experiencing cultures as some could only dream of doing. He loved the sea, he loved nature, and he had a great passion for history. He brought smiles and laughter with his endless stories. He had a unique combination of humility and confidence. He touched everyone he met with his kind heart and warm smile. His memory will be cherished by his grandparents, Helen and George Dentel of NC, and Joan and John Adams of SC. He was loved by his many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Of special note, he enjoyed a lifetime of devoted friendship with his Uncle, Mark Dentel. Michael will be forever loved and missed. All services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston



Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
