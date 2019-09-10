Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bryant Funeral Home, Inc. 607 N Parler Ave St. George , SC 29477 (843)-563-3325 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Paul Hutto, Jr. St. George, SC - Michael "Mich" Paul Hutto, Jr., 48, entered eternal rest on September 6, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital, Augusta, Georgia. He was formerly of Edisto Beach. A Memorial Service will be held 2 P.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 1589 SC Highway 174, Edisto Island, SC with Reverend Tyler Prescott and Dr. Sonny Holmes officiating. Pallbearers will be Tripp Hutto, Thomas Wamer, David Boykin, Sam Leslie, Paul Keisler, Trey Mathison, Rob Young, Huey Mitchum, Danny Hutto and Barry Stephens. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bryant Funeral Home, St. George. Mich was born on March 16, 1971, a son of Michael Paul and Ann Wamer Hutto. He was a 1989 graduate of Dorchester Academy and a 1993 graduate of the University of South Carolina. In high school, he was an All State for both offensive and defensive player. He was a licensed Appraiser and a former employee with Wyndham Resorts. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Summerville, Harmony Lodge #61 AFM and Pi Kappa Phi, Sigma Chapter. He had a great love for music, attending concerts especially his favorite Warren Haynes and Gov't Mule, the Gamecocks and Edisto Beach. He was an avid offshore fisherman and golfer with his brother, Rhett and many other friends. He was a friend of Bill W. Surviving are his children, Katharine Reed Hutto and Michael Paul Hutto, III, Summerville; parents, Mike and Ann Hutto, St. George; a brother Rhett Appleby Hutto, St. George; mother of his children, Amy W. Hutto, Summerville; aunts, Susan (Charles) Edmonds, Charleston and Delaine Keisler, St. George. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Episcopal Church, 316 East Carolina Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483 or Trinity Episcopal Church, PO Box 425, Edisto Island, SC 29438. Visit our guestbook at



