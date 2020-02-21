|
Michael Popielarz Summerville - Michael Popielarz, 71, of Summerville, SC husband of Susan Marie Popielarz, entered into eternal rest on Friday February 21, 2020. The family will receive friends Sunday evening, February 23, 2020 at Parks Funeral Home, Summerville, SC from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock. The Funeral Mass will be held Monday morning, February 24, 2020 at 11 o'clock at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church in Summerville, SC. Burial will follow in Summerville Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted. Michael was born on August 22, 1948 in Silver Creek, NY. He was a son of the late Clarence and Helen (Daminski) Popielarz of Forestville, NY. He was also preceded in death by his brother Clement Popielarz and sister-in- law Judy (Gabel) Popielarz of Forestville, NY. Michael was an active member of St. John the Beloved Catholic Church in Summerville, SC. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Susan Marie Popielarz; two daughters, Tina Marie Rogonia of West Ashley, SC, Michele Lynn Deitch, (Mark J. Deitch) of Summerville, SC; son-in-law, Roger Rogonia of Summerville, SC; brother, Eugene Evans ( Kathleen Evans) of Kansas City, MO; sister, Natalie Hoffmeyer of Breingsville, PA; two grandchildren, Thomas Cory Reece (Brittany Reece) of Pawleys Island, SC, and Monica Lynn Reece of Summerville, SC; and one great-granddaughter, Blair Lynn Reece of Pawleys Island, SC. After graduating from Forestville Central High School in NY, Michael served four years in the US Navy. He worked for Chautauqua County Highway Department in Falconer, NY and retired after 20 years. After moving to Summerville, SC he worked for SCDOT at both Berkeley and Dorchester Maintenance, retiring after 22 years. Upon retirement in 2010, Michael and Susan, the love of his life, enjoyed traveling in their motor coach, following NASCAR races and visiting friends and family. Michael loved his family. He was a phenomenal husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and loyal friend to many. Mike valued his family and friends and delighted gathering with both. Readily, he extended his help to fix or make things for others using his gift with carpentry and mechanics. Doing so brought him joy. He will be lovingly remembered and missed by all who knew him.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 22, 2020