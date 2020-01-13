|
Michael Raymond Drolet Charleston - Michael Raymond Drolet, 76, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Carol James Drolet passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. His Funeral Service will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Old St. Andrews Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel. Michael was born April 12, 1943 in Hattiesburg, MS, the eldest son of Major Raymond Arthur Drolet and Mrs. Mary Nell Cashion Drolet. As a child of an Army officer, he lived all over the world. Michael graduated from Bishop England High School in 1961 and Clemson University in 1965. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Korea during the Vietnam War and rose to the rank of Captain. After being honorably discharged from the Army, Michael worked as an industrial engineer for Cummins Engine Company and General Electric. He opened his own construction firm as a general contractor, working in both residential and commercial sectors. He was a member of Old St. Andrew's Parish Church. Michael was a beloved husband, father and "Grandy", who dearly loved his family. His greatest joys were family gatherings and celebrations. No one cheered the Clemson Tigers with more zeal. He was a gentleman and family man who made time for coaching little league football, camping, fishing, woodworking and playing with his eight grandchildren and two West Highland Terriers, Molly and Maxwell. Michael is survived by his wife, Carol; sons: James Drolet (Amy), Cameron Drolet, Sr. and Daniel Drolet, Sr. (Millie); daughter, Lisbeth Claire Cashion Drolet; grandchildren: Henderson, Helen, Caroline MacKay, Cameron, Jameson, Truman Emily and Daniel; four brothers: Ronald, Larry, Mark and James; many nieces and nephews; and his stepmother, Mary Ellen Drolet. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Harper Elizabeth Drolet.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 14, 2020