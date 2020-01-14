Home

J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Old St. Andrew's Parish Church
2604 Ashley River Road
Charleston, SC
Interment
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
Carolina Memorial Park
7113 Rivers Avenue
North Charleston, SC
Michael Raymond Drolet


1943 - 2020
Michael Raymond Drolet Obituary
Michael Raymond Drolet Charleston - The Funeral Service for Michael Raymond Drolet will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Old St. Andrews Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road at 11:00 am. Interment, Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 15, 2020
