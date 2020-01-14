|
Michael Raymond Drolet Charleston - The Funeral Service for Michael Raymond Drolet will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Old St. Andrews Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road at 11:00 am. Interment, Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 15, 2020