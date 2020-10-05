1/
Michael Richard Welch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Richard Welch Reevesville, SC - Michael Richard Welch 54, of Reevesville, SC, died early Sunday morning at NHC Healthcare Charleston, South Carolina. He was the son of the late Joseph Calhoun Welch and Ennis Felder Strickland. After working as a merchant, he retired on disability and then move back home from San Francisco in 2016. He was an avid dog lover and his favorite were the American Bulls that he raised. Michael attended Dorchester Academy and after graduating from Citizens' High School he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. When he returned from service, he attended Charleston Southern University. But shortly afterwards, decided he would travel the United States; he lived in Miami, Atlanta, Charleston, Richmond, and San Francisco before returning to his hometown. Michael was a member of Reevesville Baptist Church. Survivors include his brother Jerremy Theodore Strickland and his mother, Ennis of the home, a stepsister, Dawn E. Case and stepbrother, David Eddy, both of North Carolina. A stepgrandmother, Mary D. Strickland, aunts and uncles from Olanta, and two aunts Janice Welch Judy and Rose Felder Bair, and his roommate, Ricky Dukes all of Reevesville. He was predeceased by his devoted stepfather Theodore (Ted) Strickland and his sister Tammie Lynn Welch and dear grandparents, "EB" and Dempsey Welch and Blanche and L.E. Felder. The graveside funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, October 9, 2020 with the Reverend Aaron Hawk officiating at Magnolia Cemetery, 401 Whetsell Road, Reevesville, South Carolina. Due to the coronavirus social distancing, visitation will be done at the graveside. In lieu of flowers, the family request you make donations to a charity of your choice. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved