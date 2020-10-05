Michael Richard Welch Reevesville, SC - Michael Richard Welch 54, of Reevesville, SC, died early Sunday morning at NHC Healthcare Charleston, South Carolina. He was the son of the late Joseph Calhoun Welch and Ennis Felder Strickland. After working as a merchant, he retired on disability and then move back home from San Francisco in 2016. He was an avid dog lover and his favorite were the American Bulls that he raised. Michael attended Dorchester Academy and after graduating from Citizens' High School he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. When he returned from service, he attended Charleston Southern University. But shortly afterwards, decided he would travel the United States; he lived in Miami, Atlanta, Charleston, Richmond, and San Francisco before returning to his hometown. Michael was a member of Reevesville Baptist Church. Survivors include his brother Jerremy Theodore Strickland and his mother, Ennis of the home, a stepsister, Dawn E. Case and stepbrother, David Eddy, both of North Carolina. A stepgrandmother, Mary D. Strickland, aunts and uncles from Olanta, and two aunts Janice Welch Judy and Rose Felder Bair, and his roommate, Ricky Dukes all of Reevesville. He was predeceased by his devoted stepfather Theodore (Ted) Strickland and his sister Tammie Lynn Welch and dear grandparents, "EB" and Dempsey Welch and Blanche and L.E. Felder. The graveside funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, October 9, 2020 with the Reverend Aaron Hawk officiating at Magnolia Cemetery, 401 Whetsell Road, Reevesville, South Carolina. Due to the coronavirus social distancing, visitation will be done at the graveside. In lieu of flowers, the family request you make donations to a charity of your choice
