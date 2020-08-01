Michael S. Shand HOUSTON, TX - Michael S. Shand entered into eternal rest 6/19/2020. He was predeceased by his wife Genevieve A. DeSoto. Michael was a native of Charleston born 11/11/1960 to the late David and Phyllis M. Shand. He was the 3rd child of 7. He is survived by Sherie Shand McGahee and Rachael Shand Benton (Fred) of Ravenel, Darren Shand (Lori) of Florida, Felicia Shand of Atlanta. His brother Jason Shand and sister Lisa Shand also preceded him. Michael was an auto mechanic earlier in life and his passion was God and rebuilding his many cars. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Am. Heart Association
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.