Mike was a dear friend. We first met in 1985 at the Naval Security Station in Washington, DC. I was a newly commissioned Naval Officer and Mike took me under his wings and became my mentor. We both worked in the Electronic Counter-Counter Measures Program for the Naval Security Group and we traveled together to Norfolk, Pensacola, San Antonio, San Diego, Pittsburgh, etc., on several occasions. I retired from the Navy in 1989, moved to Florida for a year, then returned North to Maryland to finish my Degree in Computer Technology. I worked for a contractor for awhile, and in 1997, Mike offered me a job working with him at Ft. Meade, MD. We worked together again for many years until his retirement in 2010. Mike would come to our house in Rockville, MD., to watch the fights on TV, and when he was having work done on his Apartment in Silver Spring, MD., my wife and I watched his two cats (Samantha and Alegra) for several weeks. We will miss him dearly, but know he is in a better place now. Rest in Peace Mike.

Paul Jackson

Friend