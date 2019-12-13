|
|
Michael "Mickey" Thomas Moye N. Charleston - Michael "Mickey" Thomas Moye, 64, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, December 11, 2019. His memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of North Charleston, 4217 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405. The family will receive guests from 2:00pm until the time of service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Mickey was born June 23, 1955 in Anderson, SC, son of the late Ollie Thomas Moye and Alicia bonds Moye. He enjoyed playing golf with fellow members of the Coosaw Creek Country Club and his best friend Jack Blue. He also enjoyed spending time with his sons, Niles and Maddox and his family on Lake Murray. Mickey was an Eagle Scout and worked in the automobile business for over 40 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Shawnna Niles Moye, whom he adored; his two sons, Niles Oliver Moye and Maddox Carroll Moye, who were his world; his mother, Alicia Bonds Moye; his brother, Timothy Bonds Moye; his in-laws, Hank and Ramona Niles; many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Ollie Moye; his grandparents Carroll Allen and Annie Hutchison Bonds and Lecia Stephens Moye Hanley; his uncles, Neil C. Bonds and Chester Almond and his aunt Joyce Almond. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 14, 2019