Michael Walker Naylor Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Michael Walker Naylor are invited to visit with the family on Friday, November 22, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. His graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, at 11:00 am followed by a reception at the family's home. Memorials may be made in Michael Naylor's name to the South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, Charleston, SC 29401 (scaquarium.org/donate).
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 22, 2019