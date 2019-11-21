Michael Walker Naylor (1974 - 2019)
  • "Dear Ed and Naylor family, I was saddened to hear of your..."
    - Jerry and Cate Vockley
  • "Gretchen, Maya and Harper, we are so incredibly sorry for..."
    - Nancy and DuBose Egleston
  • "I am his big cousin from outside Philadelphia PA. I always..."
    - Ian Wood
  • "The Saver family would like to lift you all up in prayer..."
    - Kate Saver
  • "Gretchen and the entire Naylor family~our hearts are broken..."
    - Helen Bryan
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens
1308 Mathis Ferry Road
Mt. Pleasant, SC
Obituary
Michael Walker Naylor Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Michael Walker Naylor are invited to visit with the family on Friday, November 22, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. His graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, at 11:00 am followed by a reception at the family's home. Memorials may be made in Michael Naylor's name to the South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, Charleston, SC 29401 (scaquarium.org/donate). A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 22, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Mount Pleasant, SC   (843) 881-9293
