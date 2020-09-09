1/
Michael Wayne Dollarhide SUMMERVILLE - Michael Wayne Dollarhide 58, of Summerville, SC, entered into eternal rest Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born April 26, 1962 in Tonkawa, Oklahoma. Mr. Dollarhide was an independent self-employed service worker throughout the Charleston Tri-County area with numerous satisfied clients. He enjoyed socializing with friends and at times performing for a select few. He belonged to several popular LGBTQ social groups. He is survived by his father, Patrick Wayne Dollarhide and stepmother, Lynn Dollarhide of Blackwell, OK, one sister, Robin R. Dollarhide of Charleston, SC, two brothers, Norman L. Dollarhide and Lucas W. Dollarhide both of Tonkawa OK, and a niece, Kala M. Dollarhide of Charleston, SC, his life partner, Donnie Null of Summerville SC, his best friend of 32 years, Charles E. Piercy of Jamestown SC, and many many more friends and relatives too numerous to mention. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ruth A Dollarhide June 23, 2004. If you wish to make a memorial donation, please consider Palmetto Community Care, 3547 Meeting Street Road, Charleston, SC 29405. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
