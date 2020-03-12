|
|
Michelle Heggie CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Ms. Michelle L. Heggie are invited to attend her Celebration Of Life Services on Saturday, March 14, 2020, 10:00 am in Central Baptist Church, 26 Radcliffe Street, Charleston, SC., Rev. Gary Brisbane, Pastor. Interment will follow in Monrovia Cemetery; visitation with family and friends will be held at the church Friday from 6-8pm; Michelle will lie in state at the church 9 am Saturday until the hour of service. There will be no viewing after services Saturday. Michelle leaves to cherish her memories her children, Makari Lamar and Mila Lena; her parents, Sabrena and Sylvester Sheppard and Michael Heggie; her siblings, Courtney Francis and Michael Heggie II (Felecia); her grandparents Josiah and Mildred Washington and Sarah Sheppard; her aunt, Kecia Brown (Quinn); uncles, Lawrence Frazier (Sharon) and Edward Francis (Elisa); a host of other relatives and loved ones. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 13, 2020