Michelle W. Vestal CHARLESTON - Goodbyes hurt the most when the story wasn't finished. On June 23, 2020 Michelle W. Vestal, age 46, gained her angel wings. Michelle, daughter to Ralph Russell Vestal and Kazuko Watanabe Vestal, was born November 2, 1973 in Charleston, SC, two minutes before her twin brother, Jeffery Vestal. Michelle earned her Associate's Degree of Broadcasting from Trident Technical College and worked in videography with the Daily Buzz in Miamisburg, Ohio and also worked for Channel 5 in Charleston for many years. Because of her love for cooking and grilling for her family and friends, Michelle went on to earn a culinary degree. Michelle loved animals, especially her two dogs, Ollie and Tilly. She loved the outdoors and loved the beach. She would often be found on a shoreline with a basket, bait and a string catching blue crabs. Michelle loved all genres of music, she loved to dance and sing, and she loved to make people laugh. She had a beautiful and inviting smile and never met a stranger. Michelle was preceded in death by her father, Ralph R. Vestal. She is survived by her mother, Kazuko (Watanabe) Vestal of Charleston, SC, her sister, Elizabeth Vestal Mann of Virginia Beach, Virginia, brother, Jeffery W. Vestal of Carrollton, Texas, Ralph T. Vestal of Eden, NC and Patricia Holl of Germany, nieces, Mackenzie Mann, Riley Vestal and nephew, Andrew Dietz. She is also survived by her partner in life, Michael Rabon of Charleston, SC and many life long friends. A celebration of life will be held on July 3, 2020 from 6-8pm at the home of Rod and Lynn Oomens, 1530 North Pinebark Lane, Charleston, SC 29407. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to The Charleston Animal Society or to Adopt-A-Nest at seaturtle.org. Goodbyes are not forever, Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I'll miss you until we meet again. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.