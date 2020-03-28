|
Michelle Wright N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Michelle Wright are invited to attend her Graveside Service 12:00 PM, Monday, March 30, 2020 at Riverview Memorial Park, 3715 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, March 29, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 29, 2020