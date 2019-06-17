Mickael Fitzpatrick N. Charleston - Mickael P. Fitzpatrick, 68, of North Charleston, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at his residence. He was born November 8, 1950, in Charleston, SC, to Frances Reeves and the late Henry B. Fitzpatrick. He was a veteran of the US Air Force serving as a Loadmaster in the Vietnam War. Mike worked and retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard, working as a pipefitter. In addition to his mother, Frances, Mickael is survived by a daughter, Jill (Brian) Traxler, of Charleston, a son, Bryan (Stephanie) Fitzpatrick, of Davidson, NC, four grandchildren, and eight siblings. A private service was held by his family at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home and Park. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 18, 2019