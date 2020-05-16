Mike Magoulas Charleston - Mike Magoulas, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020. Amid social-distancing guidelines and travel restrictions, the family has chosen regretfully to hold a private service on May 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, 30 Race Street, Charleston, SC with burial to be held at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Funeral services will be livestreamed and accessible via Holy Trinity's website: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4U0BKqaIdqU. A memorial service to be scheduled at a later date by the family. Mike was born October 7, 1926 and lived a life of honor and dedication to God, country, and family. His parents and first-generation Greek immigrants, Antonios and Antonia (Palassis), owned a grocery store on the corner of Reed and America Streets in Charleston. Mike always described his childhood as being idyllic. He was surrounded by loving aunts, uncles, and cousins too numerous to count. He often shared with friends and family, beloved memories of summers spent on Sullivan Island and stories of childhood mischief he just 'happened upon' with lifelong friend, Oscar L. Scott, whom Mike always considered his older brother. Every story that involved Oscar always ended with Mike joking that Oscar (a non-Greek) spoke Greek better than himself. Although he was too young to serve, Mike lied about his age and joined the U.S. Merchant Marines and U.S. Naval Reserves during WWII. In 1951, Mike would go on to graduate from The Citadel and serve our country proudly, during both the Korean and Vietnam Wars as a navigator on the T-33, F-89 Scorpion and F-101 Voodoo. After retiring a Major from the USAF in 1971, he opened a heating/air conditioning and appliance repair business in the Charleston, SC area. Mike is preceded in death by his wife Demetra Toula (Pappas); sister Stella Raptakes and sister-in-law Joanne (Carabatsos) Magoulas. He is survived by brothers Costa (Augusta, GA) and Ross Magoulas (Charleston, SC); children, Robert M. Dalia (Mary Ellen) of Bellevue, NE; Lynda J. Mullen (Steven) of Bridgewater, MA and Michael A. Magoulas of Martinsburg, WV; grandchildren, Christine Wondra (Bob), Wendy Livingston (Mike), Andrew and Thomas Mullen, and Antonia (Tina) Magoulas - along with six 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hellenic Center Building Fund, c/o The Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, 30 Race Street, Charleston, SC 29403. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 16 to May 17, 2020.