I knew Mike from helping him with appliance parts and some electronic repairs he asked me to do for him. He was a fine man, who called it like he saw it. He reminded me so much of my dad who passed some 9 years ago.



Mike occasionally told stories of his time in the service. When he'd drop by the store (appliance parts) and caught up with JJ and Al you knew you were in for some "serious talk", but mostly laughter.



Mike would speak of the verboten subject of politics. Sometimes, Al or JJ would get Mike started on some political shenanigans in Washington, and off he'd go. You surely always knew where Mike stood on the people and antics of our elected officials!



I have surely missed visiting with Mike in these years since I retired. Now, I will miss him even more, but know I will see him again. Thanks for sharing just a little of your time with the rest of us.

Bob Collins

Friend