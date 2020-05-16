Mike Magoulas
1926 - 2020
Mike Magoulas Charleston - Mike Magoulas, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020. Amid social-distancing guidelines and travel restrictions, the family has chosen regretfully to hold a private service on May 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, 30 Race Street, Charleston, SC with burial to be held at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Funeral services will be livestreamed and accessible via Holy Trinity's website: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4U0BKqaIdqU. A memorial service to be scheduled at a later date by the family. Mike was born October 7, 1926 and lived a life of honor and dedication to God, country, and family. His parents and first-generation Greek immigrants, Antonios and Antonia (Palassis), owned a grocery store on the corner of Reed and America Streets in Charleston. Mike always described his childhood as being idyllic. He was surrounded by loving aunts, uncles, and cousins too numerous to count. He often shared with friends and family, beloved memories of summers spent on Sullivan Island and stories of childhood mischief he just 'happened upon' with lifelong friend, Oscar L. Scott, whom Mike always considered his older brother. Every story that involved Oscar always ended with Mike joking that Oscar (a non-Greek) spoke Greek better than himself. Although he was too young to serve, Mike lied about his age and joined the U.S. Merchant Marines and U.S. Naval Reserves during WWII. In 1951, Mike would go on to graduate from The Citadel and serve our country proudly, during both the Korean and Vietnam Wars as a navigator on the T-33, F-89 Scorpion and F-101 Voodoo. After retiring a Major from the USAF in 1971, he opened a heating/air conditioning and appliance repair business in the Charleston, SC area. Mike is preceded in death by his wife Demetra Toula (Pappas); sister Stella Raptakes and sister-in-law Joanne (Carabatsos) Magoulas. He is survived by brothers Costa (Augusta, GA) and Ross Magoulas (Charleston, SC); children, Robert M. Dalia (Mary Ellen) of Bellevue, NE; Lynda J. Mullen (Steven) of Bridgewater, MA and Michael A. Magoulas of Martinsburg, WV; grandchildren, Christine Wondra (Bob), Wendy Livingston (Mike), Andrew and Thomas Mullen, and Antonia (Tina) Magoulas - along with six 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hellenic Center Building Fund, c/o The Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, 30 Race Street, Charleston, SC 29403. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MAY
MAY
18
Service
11:00 AM
Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity
MAY
18
Service
12:30 PM
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
Interment
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
May 16, 2020
He was a kind gentleman. A life well lived. Praying you all can focus on all the good memories
Mary Anderson
Friend
May 16, 2020
I knew Mike from helping him with appliance parts and some electronic repairs he asked me to do for him. He was a fine man, who called it like he saw it. He reminded me so much of my dad who passed some 9 years ago.

Mike occasionally told stories of his time in the service. When he'd drop by the store (appliance parts) and caught up with JJ and Al you knew you were in for some "serious talk", but mostly laughter.

Mike would speak of the verboten subject of politics. Sometimes, Al or JJ would get Mike started on some political shenanigans in Washington, and off he'd go. You surely always knew where Mike stood on the people and antics of our elected officials!

I have surely missed visiting with Mike in these years since I retired. Now, I will miss him even more, but know I will see him again. Thanks for sharing just a little of your time with the rest of us.
Bob Collins
Friend
May 15, 2020
Love you Dad
You will be missed greatly
Mary Ellen Dalia
Family
