Mildred Anna Gould SUMMERVILLE - Mildred Anna Gould, 99, of Summerville, SC, widow of Russell E. Gould, passed peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 with loving family present. She was born in Elmhurst, NY on September 18, 1920, and was raised on Long Island with three younger brothers. Her parents, William and Marie Anna Frey, would take the family to the Adirondack Mountains of New York, near Tupper Lake, for the summer. It was there she met her future husband. On November 20, 1941, they were married on Long Island. Shortly after Pearl Harbor, he enlisted in the Army. Over three years would pass before they saw each other again. After the war, he returned to his former job with Bell Telephone. They made Malone, NY their first home. Daughter Sandra and son William were born there. Soon, they were transferred to Tupper Lake where she enjoyed her church, Eastern Stars and the "knitting club." She loved big family picnics throughout the summer and skiing and snowmobiling in the winter. A new chapter began in 1981 with a move to Pompano Beach, FL. Mili loved the warm weather, the beaches, and lots of NY friends who had also moved there. She especially enjoyed traveling the world with her husband. Her last move was to Summerville in March 2006 after her husband died to be near her daughter, Sandee and son-in-law Neil White. She joined the Dorchester Presbyterian Church and the Dorchester Presbyterian Women. She arrived just in time to be part of the birth of her first great-grandchild. Besides Sandee and Neil, she is survived by granddaughter Stacy Coulter of Simpsonville, SC; grandson Nathan (Alison) White of Charlotte, NC; four great-grands; Tradd Coulter and Arthur, Casey and Bridget White; one brother, Walter (Judy) Frey as well as nine nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her devoted husband- Russ; son, Billy; and brothers Herb and Bill Frey. Special thanks to caregivers Kathy and Kit and the outstanding staff at Summerville Community Hospice House. Her favorite charity was the Lowcountry Food Bank. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 18, 2020