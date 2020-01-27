Home

Mildred Burgess Hannaham Vail, Az - Mrs. Mildred Burgess Hannaham passed away on January 24, 2020, in Vail Arizona, a native of Charleston, South Carolina; Mrs. Mildred B. Hannaham is the wife of Mr. Herbert Hannaham; the mother of Patti Elizabeth (Jose' Luis) Pena; the grandmother of; Christian James Pena and Anna Elizabeth Pena. Friends may leave memorial messages for the family at www.the lowcountrymortuary. The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston, South Carolina. have been entrusted with Final Arrangements. Telephone:(843)554-2117; Fax: (843)554-2119. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 28, 2020
