1/
Mildred Dodds
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Dodds Mt. Pleasant - Mildred White Dodds, 94, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, peacefully entered into eternal rest at her home, on Saturday, July 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Mildred was born November 7, 1925, in Durham, North Carolina. She was the daughter of James McCarson White and Helen Jennings White. Shortly after, her family moved back to Charleston, where she grew up on Queen Street in "The White House." She attended Cathedral Parochial School as a child, and then graduated from Bishop England High School in 1942. She went on to earn her undergraduate B.A. Degree with Honors from College of Charleston in 1946, where she served as the Vice President of her class and was known as "Pretty Millie." Mildred pursued a career in education first working at Bishop England and later as a third- grade teacher at Christ Our King Stella Maris School after her children were a little older. Mildred married the only love of her life and seventh grade sweet-heart, Lawrence Aloysius Dodds, Sr. on July 2, 1946, at St. John the Baptist Cathedral on Broad Street. They were a match made in heaven. She was a loving wife and caregiver to him until he passed away in 2008. Lawrence and Mildred moved to Sullivan's Island and later to their home in Mount Pleasant, where she has lived the remainder of her life. Together, they raised their 7 children. During this time, she managed to get the kids dressed, fed, and off to school just in time to attend daily mass, an important ritual to her. Mildred was a devout member of Christ Our King Catholic Church and Stella Maris Catholic Church, where you could find her attending Monday night Novenas. She was a woman of strong faith, who loved the Lord with all of her heart. She was a true example of a devoted follower of Christ. After Mildred raised her children and retired from teaching, she spent her days as a loving Nana caring for her 13 grandchildren. With a full heart and home, she welcomed them, especially after school and in the summers. She would spend her days helping with homework, cooking meals, or playing games. She cherished the time she spent watching them grow. Mildred had a benevolent soul and showed kindness to everyone she met. She was the ultimate caregiver. She was so special to so many; a devoted wife, amazing mother, loving grandmother, beloved aunt and godmother, and caring friend. Mildred is survived by her children, Diane Dodds Levesque, Lawrence Aloysius Dodds, Jr., Virginia Dodds Forsberg (Joe), Suzanne Dodds Kuppens, Sally Dodds Collins (Nick), and Gerald Joseph Dodds (Donna). She is survived by her grandchildren, Kerri A. Forsberg, Courtney C. Oberly (Ryan), Emily K. Cavey (Shaun), Courtney D. Kinowski (Ryan), Thomas N. Kuppens (Ansley), Nicholas A. Collins, Joseph L. Forsberg, Jessica D. Stone, Whitney M. Roper (Stephen), Maire M. Davitt (Lou), and Hollen D. Sellers (Chip). She is also survived by her 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mildred is predeceased by her husband, Lawrence A. Dodds, Sr.; her daughter, Judith Marie Dodds; her grandsons, Michael Justin Edwards and Lawrence Logan Dodds; her brother, Leland J. White; and her sister, Helen White Tuttle. A Mass of Christian Burial at Stella Maris church and a graveside service will be held Wednesday and regretfully due to the COVID - 19 pandemic, it will be for the immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach via their website: https://www.olmoutreach.org/donatenow or by mail: P.O. Box 607, Johns Island, SC 29457 Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted to www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road Mt Pleasant, South Carolina, 29464, 843-884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Mass of Christian Burial
Stella Maris church
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
1520 Rifle Range Rd
Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-3833
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 7, 2020
I was sorry to hear of the death of Mildred. It was a great Privilege to bring her Communion at her home for so many years. I enjoyed popping in for a visit on my walks around the neighborhood. We will miss her dearly.
Marie Donnelly
Friend
July 7, 2020
I saw the notice about your mother's passing and I'm sorry for your loss. She and your Dad were part of
that great generation of people who made growing up on Sullivan's Island and in Mount Pleasant such a
happy and fun place to be. I hope each of you feel great pride for having such a nice lady as your mother.
Paul Stith
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved