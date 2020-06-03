Mildred Fogle Nute
Mildred Fogle Nute Charleston - Mildred Fogle Nute, 94, of Charleston, widow of James Wilsey Nute, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mildred F. Nute are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 10:30 AM, Friday, June 5, 2020 at the graveside, Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com Mildred was born June 1, 1926 in Orangeburg County, SC. She and her husband of 50 years met in Washington, where they worked together at the Naval Depot. Mildred loved her Lord and was active in her church, where she worked at the community center for many years. She and her late husband raised three children in California and moved to Charleston, SC in 1967, where they remained until this day. She was the last survivor of nine children born to Isreal S. Fogle and Maggie Lou Metts Fogle and is survived by her 3 children: David Carl Nute (Cindy) of Moncks Corner, Connie M. Green (Don) of Edisto Islan and Rosie N. Taul. (Dennis) of Charleston, 2 granddaughters: Jennifer Cox (Jeremy) of Ravenel and Rebecca Nute (Dylan) of Moncks Corner, 3 great-grandsons, twins Caleb Thomas Cox and Hunter James Cox of Ravenel and Brendan Craig Tipton of Moncks Corner. Mildred was predeceased by a granddaughter, Shelby Brynn Taul in 1998 and a great-grandson, Brian H. Cox, in 2007. A special thank you to Roper St. Francis Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to Charleston Seventh day Adventist Church, 2518 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29414. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation
1620 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 766-1365
