Mildred Fowler Moncks Corner - Mildred Fowler, 75, of Moncks Corner, SC entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOOD CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road at 3:00 pm. Interment will follow Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. Mildred was born December 19, 1943 in Conway, SC, daughter of the late Harlie Lee Lawson and Blondell Richardson Lawson. She loved gardening and caring for her flowers, and spending time with her Pimlico friends and community. After retiring from Radio Shack after 20+ years, she enjoyed traveling and visiting family. She was a member of the Calvary Church of the Nazarene in Goose Creek. She is survived by her daughter, Sonya Griffith (Rusty) of Rockvale, TN; grandchildren: Jessica, Britnee and Zachary; brothers: Grippie, Bobby and Gene; sisters: Hazel, Elizabeth, Susie and Wanda. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Oliver E. Fowler, brother, Paul and sister, Ladosta. Flowers will be accepted or a donation may be made in her name to , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406.