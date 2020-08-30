Mildred Gathers Charleston - Ms. Mildred Gathers, 92, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 30, 2020 Residence: 5-B Wilson St., Charleston, SC 29401. Ms. Gathers is the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Hillard and Carrie Gathers; and the sister of Mrs. Albertha Social and Mrs. Margaret Burns. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
