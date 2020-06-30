Mildred Hamilton Mitchell Wadmalaw Island, SC - Mildred Hamilton Mitchell, age 78, born in Cross, South Carolina, and raised in Charleston, SC, was called home to the Lord on June 24, 2020. Mildred was born January 10, 1942. Survived by her loving husband, Benjamin, and three children: Wanda Violet Mitchell, Benjamin Mitchell II, and Keith Alexander Mitchell (Kazembe); daughter-in-law, Kathyrn Anne Mitchell; her precious grandson, Miles Huxley Copeland Mitchell, and a host of brothers, sisters, nieces nephews and friends. Mildred was a proud graduate of Burke High School and remained an active member of Burke Class of 1961. She moved to New York City and alongside Benjamin raised her three children in Harlem. She worked as a patient unit clerk at New York University Medical Center for 38 years. After she retired she served as an usher and missionary for New Bethlehem Church on Wadmalaw Island, SC, and was a lifetime member of the National Council of Negro Women Bethune Leonard Section. Mildred had unbridled energy: photography was her joy, she loved spending time with her family but most of all Mildred lived to help people in her community. Viewing and Services for Mrs. Mitchell will be private. The family invites you to watch the services via live streaming on Thursday at 11:00AM by going to dickersonmortuary.net and choosing the Facebook icon at the top of the page. Mildred is resting in the care and comfort of Dickerson Mortuary, LLC, "Where Service Is The Key", 4700 Rivers Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405, Phone (843) 718-0144.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.