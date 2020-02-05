|
Mildred Hannaham TUCSON, AZ- The relatives and friends of Mrs. Mildred Burgess Hannaham and those of her deceased husband, Mr. James Hannaham, those of her daughter, Mrs. Patti Elizabeth Pena (Jose Luis Pena), her grandchildren (twins) Christian James Pena and Anna Maria Elizabeth Pena, two sisters-in-law Jean Hannaham Stoute and Helena Hannaham of Brooklyn, New York. Her nieces, Mrs. Deirdre Miller McNair (Rev. Richard McNair) of Bowie, Maryland and Mrs. Jamella Brown Jaglal (Dr. Ramnarine Jaglal), grandniece Dr. Runala Sarah Jaglal of Atlanta, Georgia, other nieces, relatives, and friends are invited to attend her home going service on Friday, February 7, 2020, 11:00 AM at Mother Emanuel AME Church 110 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC. She will be laid to rest in Grant's Cemetery, N. Charleston, SC. The visitation will take place this evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements announced by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2020