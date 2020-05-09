Mildred Hill
1935 - 2020
Mildred Hill Ladson - Mildred Inez Collins Hill passed on May 7th, 2020. Mildred was born to the late Benjamin A. and Florence Minnie Turner Collins on February 2, 1935 in Florence County. She was preceded in death by her 3 sisters, Dorothy Jones, Louise Turner, and Gladys Turner, 3 brothers, Carson Collins, SJ Collins, and Wallace Collins. She was the widow of Ray J. Hill, who entered into eternal rest on September 15, 2012. Ray and Mildred were married on January 7th, 1954. She showed unconditional love to her 5 children. She is survived by 2 daughters, Melba Hill Strickland (Randy) and Sherry Hill Paul (Calvin), 3 sons, Bennie Hill, Cedric Hill (Terri) and Kim R. Hill (Tina), a daughter-in-law Christine Shread Hill, 11 grandsons, Allen R. Strickland, Avery Paul Strickland, Jason Ray Strickland, Christopher Dail, Channing Hill, Cory Hill, Cody Hill (Patty), Chandler Hill, Jacob Hill, Brian Hill (Amy) and Ryan Hill, and blessed with 12 great-grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 at 9:30AM in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
