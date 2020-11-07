Mildred J. Weller HOLLYWOOD, FL - Mildred J. Weller, age 96, of Hollywood, FL, died September 29, 2020. Mildred was born June 18, 1924 in Harrison, NJ, daughter of the late Philip R. and Julia Belle Axson Fash. Shortly after her birth, the family relocated to Lincolnville, SC. The family returned to Kearny, NJ between 1932 and 1935. In 1942, Mildred married Robert T. Weller. Mildred and Robert moved to Hollywood, FL in the 1950's. Robert passed away Sep. 17, 2000. They had no children. Along with her parents and husband, Mildred was preceded in death by six brothers; James, Philip Jr., Neil, Leonard, William and Milton; and two sisters; Amy and Margarette. She is survived by 8 nieces and nephews. Arrangements were by Boyd Funeral Home in Hollywood, FL, and she was buried in Fred Hunter's Cemetery in Hollywood, FL, on October 5, 2020, next to her husband Robert. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
