Mildred L. Paterson Waller SUMMERVILLE - Mildred L. Paterson Waller (Millie), 87, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019, in Summerville, SC. A ceremony to honor her memory will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Simplicity Lowcountry - Summerville, 281 Treeland Drive, Ladson, SC 29456. Flowers or cards may be sent to the above address. Millie was born in Washington, DC on April 19, 1932. She was the daughter of Theodore and Annie Mae Layton. Millie worked as a teacher in Philadelphia, PA then moved and continued teaching at Prince George's County Public Schools for 35 years. She attended Montgomery Blair High School then earned her Bachelor's degree in Child Education at the University of Maryland, College Park, MD. She obtained her Master's degree in Child Psychology at Trinity College while working. She retired from Cherokee Lane Elementary School. After retiring, she moved to Calvert County to live on the Chesapeake Bay. She later relocated to Summerville, SC where she married the love of her life, Robert Waller (Bob). She enjoyed her family, shopping, traveling and was an avid supporter of all animals. She was also actively involved in the Humane Society. Millie is survived by her husband Robert Waller, her children Scott Paterson and Allison Clarke and her grandchild Lauren Paterson, and other family and friends. Millie is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Anna Mae Wuenschel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 8, 2019