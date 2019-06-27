Mildred L. Trawick Albano Mt. Pleasant - Mildred L. Trawick Albano, 97, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on June 27, 2019 with her family by her side. Mildred was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who pursued her artistic talent in oil painting and ceramics, as well as being an enthusiastic golfer. Her greatest love was her family especially her granddaughters and great- granddaughter. In 1945 Mildred married Major Philip Wm. Albano, Commandant of Cadets at MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, Florida before moving to San Antonio Texas for a short time. They spent the next 63 years living in Buffalo, New York finally relocating to Mt. Pleasant. Her husband predeceased her in 2008. Mildred is survived by three children: Antonia Albano Brown (Barney), Michael Albano (Mary Ellen) and Tina Stone (Mark); two granddaughters Alexandria Ervin (Brandon) and Cassandra Edwards (Michael) and her great-granddaughter, Bailey Ervin and a host of nieces and nephews. Mildred is also survived by two sisters, Geraldine Campbell and Maxine Cato of Lakeland and Plant City and predeceased by three sisters, Laura Mae Downing, Hazel Bearden and Bessie Trawick, all of Florida. She was born to the late James W. and Timie Trawick, August 2, 1921 in Mayo, Florida. A private ceremony and interment will be held in Summerville at Dorchester Memory Gardens. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 www.rsfh.com/home-care/hospice. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 28, 2019