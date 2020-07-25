1/
Mildred Nancy "Milena" Schady
1923 - 2020
Mildred Nancy "Milena" Schady Summerville - Mildred Nancy "Milena" Schady, 96, of Summerville, SC, widow of Joseph L. Schady, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Her Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Saint John the Beloved Catholic Church in Summerville. Prayers of Final Commendation and Farewell were held at Dorchester Memory Gardens. Milena was born September 23, 1923 in New York, NY, daughter of the late Frank Grosso and the late Clementine Starace Grosso. She was a member of Saint John the Beloved Catholic Church in Summerville, SC. She is survived by her son, Joseph L. Schady, Jr. (Claire) of Summerville, SC; daughter, Kathleen Schady Gaynor (Pete) of Daniel Island, SC; three granddaughters: Marianne Vello (Kevin), Dr. Deborah A. Schady and Dr. Pryce Gaynor; two grandsons, Pierce Gaynor (Hannah) and Joseph W. Schady (Susan). She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Michael F. Grosso, Sr. (Salley) Memorials may be made to The Village At Summerville, Employee Appreciation Fund, 201 W. 9th North Street, Summerville, SC, 29483-6721.

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 24, 2020
MaMil was a bonus grandmother to my sister and I and we loved her dearly. She was a big part of our lives and was one of the most important and influential people to us. We can't believe she is gone, but know she is happy to be with Pa Joe, B-Ma, her father, and her brother, our grandfather. I will love her forever and miss her every day. Rest in Peace MaMil!
Taylor Marchal
Grandchild
July 24, 2020
Love you forever and will miss you always. Rest in Peace MaMil!
Taylor Marchal
Grandchild
