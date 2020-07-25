Mildred Nancy "Milena" Schady Summerville - Mildred Nancy "Milena" Schady, 96, of Summerville, SC, widow of Joseph L. Schady, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Her Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Saint John the Beloved Catholic Church in Summerville. Prayers of Final Commendation and Farewell were held at Dorchester Memory Gardens. Milena was born September 23, 1923 in New York, NY, daughter of the late Frank Grosso and the late Clementine Starace Grosso. She was a member of Saint John the Beloved Catholic Church in Summerville, SC. She is survived by her son, Joseph L. Schady, Jr. (Claire) of Summerville, SC; daughter, Kathleen Schady Gaynor (Pete) of Daniel Island, SC; three granddaughters: Marianne Vello (Kevin), Dr. Deborah A. Schady and Dr. Pryce Gaynor; two grandsons, Pierce Gaynor (Hannah) and Joseph W. Schady (Susan). She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Michael F. Grosso, Sr. (Salley) Memorials may be made to The Village At Summerville, Employee Appreciation Fund, 201 W. 9th North Street, Summerville, SC, 29483-6721. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
