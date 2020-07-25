MaMil was a bonus grandmother to my sister and I and we loved her dearly. She was a big part of our lives and was one of the most important and influential people to us. We can't believe she is gone, but know she is happy to be with Pa Joe, B-Ma, her father, and her brother, our grandfather. I will love her forever and miss her every day. Rest in Peace MaMil!

Taylor Marchal

Grandchild