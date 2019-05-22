Mildred Roane Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Mildred L. Roane and those of her husband, the late Stuart Roane; those of her parents, the late Albert & Ellen McCollin; and those of her children, Leticia Vaughn, Melvina (Cecil) Vaughn de Evelyn, Gladston (Maggie) Vaughn, Vina (Mario) de Paz, Ramon (Yosleivy) Roane, Andalusia Roane Kendrick, Stuart (Ebony) Roane III and Nichole Wood are invited to attend her home going service on Saturday, May 25, 2019, 11:00AM at Azalea Drive Church of Christ, 3950 Azalea Drive, N. Charleston, SC. Interment will take place on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC. Mrs. Roane will repose from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the church on Friday, May 24, 2019 for a wake service. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements announced by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 23, 2019