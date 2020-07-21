Mildred Seeby Charleston - Mildred Sturkie Seeby, 96, resident of Carter May Home, Charleston, SC went home to be with her Lord, Monday, July 20, 2020. There will be a private funeral service Friday, July 24 in the Chapel of Hope at Southland Memorial Gardens in West Columbia, SC. Burial will follow. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Pkwy, Charleston, SC 29414. Mildred was born May 30, 1924 in Gaston, SC, daughter of the late Rufus R. Sturkie and Violet Glover Sturkie. She was a Property Manager. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo F Seeby and step-mother Maggie Jeffcoat Sturkie, brother Marvin Sturkie and sister Ruby Sturkie Tyler. She is survived by her sister, Deseree Sturkie Hobbs of Charleston, SC; brothers, Linzy Sturkie (Gladys) of Lexington, SC, and Dennis Sturkie (Linda) of Gaston, SC. She was cared for by her niece, Dee Renee Hobbs Spear. Mildred had two step-sons, Rick Seeby of CO, and the late Marvin Seeby; three grandchildren, Terrie Branham (Mike), Andy Seeby, Sean Seeby; 3 deceased grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews that lovingly called her "Aunt Mickey." Mildred was known as a woman of strong faith and love for her Savior. Her family and friends know her as a great prayer warrior and depended on her intercessory prayers. Her friends encompassed all races and ethnic backgrounds. She attended International Church of God. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
