Mildred Dodds Mt. Pleasant - Mildred White Dodds, 94, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, peacefully entered into eternal rest at her home, on Saturday, July 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Mildred was born November 7, 1925, in Durham, North Carolina. She was the daughter of James McCarson White and Helen Jennings White. Shortly after, her family moved back to Charleston, where she grew up on Queen Street in "The White House." She attended Cathedral Parochial School as a child, and then graduated from Bishop England High School in 1942. She went on to earn her undergraduate B.A. Degree with Honors from College of Charleston in 1946, where she served as the Vice President of her class and was known as "Pretty Millie." Mildred pursued a career in education first working at Bishop England and later as a third- grade teacher at Christ Our King Stella Maris School after her children were a little older. Mildred married the only love of her life and seventh grade sweet-heart, Lawrence Aloysius Dodds, Sr. on July 2, 1946, at St. John the Baptist Cathedral on Broad Street. They were a match made in heaven. She was a loving wife and caregiver to him until he passed away in 2008. Lawrence and Mildred moved to Sullivan's Island and later to their home in Mount Pleasant, where she has lived the remainder of her life. Together, they raised their 7 children. During this time, she managed to get the kids dressed, fed, and off to school just in time to attend daily mass, an important ritual to her. Mildred was a devout member of Christ Our King Catholic Church and Stella Maris Catholic Church, where you could find her attending Monday night Novenas. She was a woman of strong faith, who loved the Lord with all of her heart. She was a true example of a devoted follower of Christ. After Mildred raised her children and retired from teaching, she spent her days as a loving Nana caring for her 13 grandchildren. With a full heart and home, she welcomed them, especially after school and in the summers. She would spend her days helping with homework, cooking meals, or playing games. She cherished the time she spent watching them grow. Mildred had a benevolent soul and showed kindness to everyone she met. She was the ultimate caregiver. She was so special to so many; a devoted wife, amazing mother, loving grandmother, beloved aunt and godmother, and caring friend. Mildred is survived by her children, Diane Dodds Levesque, Lawrence Aloysius Dodds, Jr., Virginia Dodds Forsberg (Joe), Suzanne Dodds Kuppens, Sally Dodds Collins (Nick), and Gerald Joseph Dodds (Donna). She is survived by her grandchildren, Kerri A. Forsberg, Courtney C. Oberly (Ryan), Emily K. Cavey (Shaun), Courtney D. Kinowski (Ryan), Thomas N. Kuppens (Ansley), Nicholas A. Collins, Joseph L. Forsberg, Jessica D. Stone, Whitney M. Roper (Stephen), Maire M. Davitt (Lou), and Hollen D. Sellers (Chip). She is also survived by her 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mildred is predeceased by her husband, Lawrence A. Dodds, Sr.; her daughter, Judith Marie Dodds; her grandsons, Michael Justin Edwards and Lawrence Logan Dodds; her brother, Leland J. White; and her sister, Helen White Tuttle. A Mass of Christian Burial at Stella Maris church and a graveside service will be held Wednesday and regretfully due to the COVID - 19 pandemic, it will be for the immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach via their website: https://www.olmoutreach.org/donatenow
