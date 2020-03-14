|
Miles Wood Hammett Charleston - Miles Wood Hammett, 94, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Gertrude Stewart "Trudy" Oltmann Hammett entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 7, 2020. His Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Pinecrest Baptist Church, 1285 Ashley Hall Road at 1:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the Elks Lodge, 1113 Sam Rittenberg Blvd at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Miles was born July 15, 1925 in Gaffney, South Carolina, son of the late Charles Nesbitt Hammett and Addie Childers Hammett. He was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran serving from 1943 to 1946,and spent 37 years in Seabees as a Reservist and retired as Senior Chief Petty officer with 39 years of service. Miles was also retired from the S.C. Highway Dept after 39 years as a Bridge Construction Engineer. He played with the St. Louis Browns Farm System in Mayfield, Kentucky and also played in Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee league and with the Georgia and Alabama leagues. He was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Charleston Elks Lodge #242, Elks Glee club, member of the American legion #147, Fleet Reserve Association, Charleston Muni Golf course, Rascal II Golfing Group, Minor league Baseball Alumni Association and a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church. He is survived by a son Richard Miles Hammett and his wife Donna from Columbia, SC, a daughter Robin Taylor from Gaffney, SC; four grandchildren; Brandon Wallace Hammett and wife Shanda from Rock Hill, Emily Kristin Herbig and husband Jeff from Blythewood, Lindsey Brown and husband Benji from Boiling Springs, and Kendall Taylor from Gaffney; four great-grandchildren; Thomas Herbig and Paden Elizabeth Herbig from Blythewood, and Paden Patterson and Taylor Patterson from Boiling Springs; brothers and sisters include Ray Hammett, Peggy Agardi, Frank Hammett and Mary Gibbons; step-children, Billy Oltmann (Glenda), Stewart Allen Oltmann (Judy), Judy Bennett (Jim) and Linda Walker all of Charleston, SC and numerous step-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Ashley Garden Memory Care and Crescent Hospice.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 15, 2020