Service
To be announced at a later date
Elks Lodge
Service
To be announced at a later date
Pinecrest Baptist Church
Miles Wood Hammett Obituary
Miles Wood Hammett Charleston - A Memorial Service for Miles Wood Hammett will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Pinecrest Baptist Church, 1285 Ashley Hall Road at 1:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the Elks Lodge, 1113 Sam Rittenberg Blvd at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 20, 2020
