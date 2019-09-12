|
|
1st Sgt. Milfred W. Rowe, Jr. USMC (Ret.) Summerville - 1st Sgt. Milfred W. Rowe, Jr., USMC (Ret.), 77, of Summerville, husband of Kitty Coker Rowe, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at his residence. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Summerville Cemetery, 1330 Boonehill Rd., Summerville, SC 29483. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Milfred was born on December 26, 1941 in Elizabeth, NJ, son of the late Milfred W., Sr. and Clara Sweeney Rowe. He retired from the USMC after serving over 20 years, and then transferred into the Marine Corps reserve for another 9 years. Milfred enjoyed fishing and hunting. Survivors in addition to his wife Kitty of 59 years are: two grandchildren: William G. Rowe, Jr. (Jennifer) of Moncks Corner and Rebecca A. Williams (Landon) of Summerville; three great-grandchildren: Caleb H. Rowe, Emma G. Rowe, and Ellie E. Williams; two brothers: George A. Rowe (Barbara) of Cross, SC and Richard S. Rowe (Barbara) of Byram Township, NJ; one sister: Dorothy A. Mattra (Vinnie) of Byram Township, NJ; daughter-in-law: Barbara Rowe of N. Charleston. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by: two sons: William G. Rowe and Terrence M. Rowe; and two sisters: Nancy Titsworth (Paul) and Jeanette Wilson (Harry). A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019