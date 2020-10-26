1/
Millard Wilson Dowd Jr.
Millard Wilson Dowd, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - Millard Wilson Dowd, Jr., 71, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Sue Lentz Dowd, entered into eternal rest Saturday, October 24, 2020. A private Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Millard was born March 10, 1949 in Burlington, North Carolina, son of the late Milliard Wilson Dowd, Sr. and the late Mary Carey Dowd. He was a graduate of Walter Williams High School in Burlington, NC, where he played football and met his bride-to-be on a blind date at her prom. He went on to complete an Engineering degree at Clemson University and became a professional civil engineer and land surveyor, working for the Army Corps of Engineers. Millard and Sue were married on November 28, 1969 and raised two amazing sons. Millard took great care of his family and enjoyed cooking, fishing, shrimping, and country music. He is survived by his wife of 50 years; Sue Dowd of Mt. Pleasant, SC; his sons, Kirk Dowd of Summerville, SC, and Millard Wilson Dowd III, of Auburn, ME; his sister, Sandra Anderson of Greenville, NC; and four grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 107 West Park Blvd., Suite 220, Columbia, SC 29210. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
