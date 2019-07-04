Millicent Samuel (1934 - 2019)
Service Information
Rivers Funeral Home - Goose Creek
421 Redbank Rd
Goose Creek, SC
29445
(843)-824-9990
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rivers Funeral Home - Goose Creek
421 Redbank Rd
Goose Creek, SC 29445
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion AME Church
468 Howe Hall Road
Goose Creek, SC
Obituary
Millicent Samuel GOOSE CREEK - The Relatives and friends of Millicent Samuel, 85, of Goose Creek, SC are invited to attend her Home Going Services on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mt. Zion AME Church, 468 Howe Hall Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Burial will be in Howe Hall Cemetery, Goose Creek, SC directed by THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone 843-824-9990. There will be a walk thru on this Friday evening, July 5, 2019 from 6-8PM at Rivers Funeral Home Chapel. Those left to cherish her memories are one son, Ildred Samuel of Yonkers, NY; two daughters, Evangeline Koeiman of Edgewood, MD and Jasmin Johnson of Goose Creek, SC; one brother Dr. Teddy Emanuel of Jamaica and a host of other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.riversfh or www.suburbanfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 5, 2019
